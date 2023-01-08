Texans vs. Colts Week 18 Inactives: Who Sits in Season Finale?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Colts, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the biggest loss, as he’s dealing with a wrist injury. And after starting last week’s game, quarterback Nick Foles finds himself back on the sidelines with a rib injury. Second-year pro Sam Ehlinger draws the start in the season finale.

Here’s a look at the Colts inactives:

Stephon Gilmore (wrist)

Nick Foles (ribs)

Nick Cross

Wesley French

Rashod Berry

Kylen Granson

Chris Williams

For the Texans, Phillip Dorsett is the biggest absence on the offensive side of the ball, but Brandin Cooks is available. On defense, cornerback Steven Nelson misses the game as he feels ill.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

Kyle Allen

Phillip Dorsett (hamstring)

Steven Nelson (illness)

Thomas Booker

Jimmy Morrissey (concussion)

O.J. Howard (hip)

The Texans and Titans kick off at 12 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.