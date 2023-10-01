Steelers vs. Texans Week 4 Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

With kickoff between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Steelers

-QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

-P Pressley Harvin

-OL James Daniels

-WR Gunner Olszewski

-NT Breiden Fehoko

The Steelers will be without top return specialist Gunner Olszewski, who has been in concussion protocol lately. The team will also be without punter Pressley Harvin, prompting the Steelers to go with Brad Wing off the practice squad. Wing, 32, last appeared in an NFL game in 2017.

Texans

-CB Tavierre Thomas

-LB Denzel Perryman

-QB Case Keenum

-RB Dare Ogunbowale

-C/G Michael Deiter

-LT Josh Jones

-LT Laremy Tunsil

The Texans are down multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Laremy Tunsil is easily the biggest loss, and C.J. Stroud will be faced with arguably the best pass rush unit in the NFL without his top pass protectors.

The Texans and Steelers kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.