With kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Saints

JT Gray

Juwan Johnson

Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Jake Luton

AT Perry

Kyle Phillips

Landon Young

The Saints will be without former Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson today. New Orleans will also be without starting tight end Juwan Johnson, which takes away one of Derek Carr’s top targets up the middle.

Texans

WR Tank Dell

CB Tavierre Thomas

LB Denzel Perryman

QB Case Keenum

G Nick Broeker

RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Texans will be without rookie receiver Tank Dell as he continues to make his way through the league’s concussion protocol. With Dell out, Xavier Hutchinson, Nico Collins and John Metchie III could have expanded roles in today’s game.

The Texans and Saints kick off at 12 noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.