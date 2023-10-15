With kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
Saints
JT Gray
Juwan Johnson
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Jake Luton
AT Perry
Kyle Phillips
Landon Young
The Saints will be without former Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson today. New Orleans will also be without starting tight end Juwan Johnson, which takes away one of Derek Carr’s top targets up the middle.
Texans
WR Tank Dell
CB Tavierre Thomas
LB Denzel Perryman
QB Case Keenum
G Nick Broeker
RB Dare Ogunbowale
The Texans will be without rookie receiver Tank Dell as he continues to make his way through the league’s concussion protocol. With Dell out, Xavier Hutchinson, Nico Collins and John Metchie III could have expanded roles in today’s game.
The Texans and Saints kick off at 12 noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Loading comments...