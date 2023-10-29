With kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Here’s a look at today’s inactives:

Texans

OL Nick Broeker

QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

TE Brevin Jordan (foot)

WR Robert Woods (foot)

DE Myjai Sanders

The Texans will be without tight end Brevin Jordan and receiver Robert Woods, two targets for C.J. Stroud as he faces the Panthers.

Panthers

WR Laviska Shenault

S Vonn Bell

S Alex Cook

OLB Luiji Viliain

T Ricky Lee

G Brett Toth

G Nash Jensen

The key inactives out for the Panthers are receiver Laviska Shenault and defensive back Vonn Bell, who are both out with injuries. That will force the Panthers to dig into their depth for today’s game.

The Texans and Panthers kick off at 12 noon at Bank of America Stadium.