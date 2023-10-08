With kickoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Texans

CB Shaquill Griffin

CB Tavierre Thomas

QB Case Keenum (emergency third quarterback)

LB Garret Wallow

RB Dare Ogunbowale

LB Christian Harris

OT Josh Jones

The Texans are as healthy as they have been since the start of the season. Offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are expected to return after long absences. Tunsil has been out for the last three games while Howard is set to make his 2023 debut.

Falcons

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

WR Zay Malone

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

The Falcons don’t have any notable inactives, and are very healthy coming into today’s game.

The Texans and Falcons kick off at 12 noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.