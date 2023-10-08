With kickoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
Texans
CB Shaquill Griffin
CB Tavierre Thomas
QB Case Keenum (emergency third quarterback)
LB Garret Wallow
RB Dare Ogunbowale
LB Christian Harris
OT Josh Jones
The Texans are as healthy as they have been since the start of the season. Offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are expected to return after long absences. Tunsil has been out for the last three games while Howard is set to make his 2023 debut.
Falcons
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Joe Gaziano
ILB Andre Smith Jr.
WR Zay Malone
QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)
The Falcons don’t have any notable inactives, and are very healthy coming into today’s game.
The Texans and Falcons kick off at 12 noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
