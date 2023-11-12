With kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Here’s a look at today’s inactives:

Texans

S Jimmie Ward

LB Jake Hansen

LB Henry To’oTo’o

FB Andrew Beck

RB Dameon Pierce

WR Nico Collins

TE Brevin Jordan

The Texans will be without several key players today on both sides of the ball. Dameon Pierce and Nico Collins won’t play on offense, while Jimmie Ward and Henry To’oTo’o won’t suit up for the defense.

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins

LB Devin Harper

C/G Trey Hill

DT Josh Tupou

OT Jackson Carman

DE Sam Hubbard

The Bengals are also down some important players as Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard are both out of today’s game with injuries.

The Texans and Bengals kick off at 12 noon at Paycor Stadium.