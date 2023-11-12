With kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
Here’s a look at today’s inactives:
Texans
Inactives for #HOUvsCIN ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aURLs91uTw— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 12, 2023
S Jimmie Ward
LB Jake Hansen
LB Henry To’oTo’o
FB Andrew Beck
RB Dameon Pierce
WR Nico Collins
TE Brevin Jordan
The Texans will be without several key players today on both sides of the ball. Dameon Pierce and Nico Collins won’t play on offense, while Jimmie Ward and Henry To’oTo’o won’t suit up for the defense.
Bengals
WR Tee Higgins
LB Devin Harper
C/G Trey Hill
DT Josh Tupou
OT Jackson Carman
DE Sam Hubbard
The Bengals are also down some important players as Tee Higgins and Sam Hubbard are both out of today’s game with injuries.
The Texans and Bengals kick off at 12 noon at Paycor Stadium.
