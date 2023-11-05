With kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Here’s a look at today’s inactives:

Texans

OL Nick Broeker

QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle)

WR Robert Woods (foot)

DT Sheldon Rankins

TE Brevin Jordan

The Texans will be without Robert Woods and Dameon Pierce, who are both out with injuries. Look for C.J. Stroud to go deep in the depth chart when it comes to his skill players today.

Buccaneers

G Matt Feiler (knee)

DL Logan Hall (groin)

RB Sean Tucker

OLB Markees Watts

TE David Wells

QB John Wolford (3rd QB)

Former University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall is set to miss his homecoming game with a groin injury. John Wolford is the third quarterback.

The Texans and Buccaneers kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.