With kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
Here’s a look at today’s inactives:
Texans
OL Nick Broeker
QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle)
WR Robert Woods (foot)
DT Sheldon Rankins
TE Brevin Jordan
The Texans will be without Robert Woods and Dameon Pierce, who are both out with injuries. Look for C.J. Stroud to go deep in the depth chart when it comes to his skill players today.
Buccaneers
G Matt Feiler (knee)
DL Logan Hall (groin)
RB Sean Tucker
OLB Markees Watts
TE David Wells
QB John Wolford (3rd QB)
Former University of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall is set to miss his homecoming game with a groin injury. John Wolford is the third quarterback.
The Texans and Buccaneers kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.
