With kickoff between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

The Ravens have some key players out on both sides of the ball, including tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Joining them on the sidelines are quarterback Tyler Huntley, cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet, and guards Ben Cleveland and Malaesala Aumave-Laulu.

Today’s inactives vs. the Houston Texans. pic.twitter.com/DwTe6KWAy0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2023

For the Texans, veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward will have to wait at least one more week to make his team debut. The same can be said for second-year wideout John Metchie III, who missed all of last season after battling leukemia. He’s out today with a hamstring injury. They are joined on the sidelines by quarterback Case Keenum, cornerback Alex Austin, running back Dare Ogunbowale and linebacker Blake Cashman.

The Texans and Ravens begin their season at 12 noon.