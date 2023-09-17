With kickoff between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

The Colts appear to be pretty healthy coming into the game. However, they will be without rookies Adetomiwa Adebawore and JuJu Brents, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive linemen Arlington Hambright and Ryan Hayes, defensive end Isaiah Land and tight end Drew Ogletree.

For the Texans, veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward will have to wait at least one more week to make his team debut. Fellow starter Jalen Pitre is also out after bruising his lung in last week’s game. Laremy Tunsil will also miss the game, meaning the Texans will be without four starting offensive linemen. They are joined on the sidelines by quarterback Case Keenum, cornerback Alex Austin, running back Mike Boone and linebacker Neville Hewitt.

The Texans and Colts kick off at 12 noon.