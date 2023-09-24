With kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

The Jaguars appear to be pretty healthy coming into the game. However, they will be without receiver Zay Jones and running back Jamycal Hasty. Others out include receivers Elijah Cooks and Parker Washington, along with defensive back Antonio Johnson.

For the Texans, veteran defensive back Jimmie Ward will make his team debut after missing the first two weeks. However, Jalen Pitre is also out after bruising his lung in Week 1. Laremy Tunsil will also miss the game, meaning the Texans will be without four starting offensive linemen. They are joined on the sidelines by quarterback Case Keenum, linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Derek Rivers, running back Dare Ogunbowale and cornerback Tavierre Thomas.

The Texans and Jaguars kick off at 12 noon at Everbank Stadium.