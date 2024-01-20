 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans vs. Ravens Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

Who’s in street clothes today for the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens?

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With kickoff between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Here’s a look at today’s inactives:

Ravens

Texans

The Texans and Ravens kick off at 3:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...