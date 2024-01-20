Texans vs. Ravens Inactives: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

With kickoff between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
Here’s a look at today’s inactives:
Ravens
Today’s inactives vs. the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/yBq6mSTyjo— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2024
Texans
Inactives for #HOUvsBAL ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/G0c5xHIyNo— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 20, 2024
The Texans and Ravens kick off at 3:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.
