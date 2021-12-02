Houston Texans News: Wednesday’s Practice Canceled Due To Sick Players

The Houston Texans cancelled practice yesterday and shut down all in-person activities after multiple players reported feeling ill. It was not disclosed which or how many players were feeling sick, but it does not appear to be a long-term, game-threatening situation.

In his Wednesday press conference, Nice Guy David Culley told reporters that, “We’ve got a few players who are under the weather right now, little sick, and our medical team thought it would be best for us for cautionary reason to keep them home and we’ll be back business as usual tomorrow (Thursday).”

He then confirmed that there were “no Covid-positive tests” among the players.

It’s a good-news, bad-news situation. It’s fortunate that no player has caught the new Omicron or the old Delta strain as of this moment, but looks back to 2020 Zoom calls for the Texans for the time being. With the weather changing in Houston, it’s predictable that players can come down ill...or generally feel like crap after losing to the Jets.

The bad news is the Texans lose a day of much needed practice heading into a tough AFC South divisional match-up. Wednesdays are usually a full contact day of padded practice, where the game plan for the week gets implemented.

The team plans to return to practice in-person today to prepare to host the surging Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. If more players continue to feel sick, we’ll have more information later today.