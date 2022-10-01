Chargers vs. Texans: Final Injury Report

The Houston Texans will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

Full Participation:

RB Dameon Pierce (Hip)

DT Kurt Hinish (Foot)

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Back)

LB Blake Cashman (Hip)

CB Issac Yiadom (Thigh)

S M.J Stewart (Hip)

Limited Participation:

TE Pharaoh Brown (Hip / Shoulder)

Did Not Participate:

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle) OUT

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle) OUT

The Texans are on the healthy side entering week four against the Los Angeles Chargers. Only tight end Brevin Jordan and offensive tackle Austin Deculus have been ruled out, while defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, tight end Pharaoh Brown, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and cornerback Issac Yiadom are all questionable Sunday’s game. Tight end Jordan Akins should be active once again due to the injuries at the position. Akins filled in nicely throughout his first game back in Houston, scoring a touchdown thrown by quarterback Davis Mills.

Starting running back Dameon Pierce followed Wednesday’s limited participation in practice with two days off practicing fully and he will be good to go for Sunday.