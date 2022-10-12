Texans Sign TE Jordan Akins to Active Roster

The Houston Texans are making some changes to their roster during the bye week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans are bringing a familiar face back to the active roster.

The #Texans are signing TE Jordan Akins to their 53-man roster from their practice squad, per agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi. He’s had catches in each of his first three games active.

The move comes less than a week after the team parted ways with previous starter Pharaoh Brown. Through three games this season, Akins has recorded seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Akins will join O.J. Howard and Brevin Jordan on the active roster. The team still employs Mason Schreck on the practice squad and rookie Teagan Quoritanio is still on Injured Reserve.

Akins and the Texans are off this weekend, but they will be back in action on October 23 against the Las Vegas Raiders.