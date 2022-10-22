Texans vs. Raiders Friday Injury Report: Standout DE Jonathan Greenard Lands on IR

The Houston Texans will be playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas this Sunday. Both teams are coming off a bye week and will be hungry to try and turn their season around.

The Texans are coming off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Raiders are coming off a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Friday injury report:

Starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard has been ruled out for the second straight week due to a calf injury that he suffered this week in practice, according to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. In fact, the Texans are placing him on Injured Reserve and he will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. Expect to see a lot of Mario Addison and Rasheem Green.

Wide receiver Chris Moore is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders due to a hip injury, along with Brevin Jordan, who is also questionable with a lingering ankle injury.