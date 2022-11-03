Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans are massive underdogs in tonight’s Thursday Night Football contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, and their chances of winning face even longer odds after news that wide receiver Brandin Cooks is sitting out. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

#Texans WR Brandon Cooks, the subject of trade talks for weeks who was listed as questionable for personal reasons tonight, is not expected to play against the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Cooks expressed disappointment at not being traded.

Cooks has not been around the Texans facility for the majority of the week as he assumed he would be traded to a team like the Dallas Cowboys, or his former squad, the Los Angeles Rams. However, despite extensive talks, no deal was consummated.

Without Cooks and second-year wideout Nico Collins tonight, the Texans will rely on Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson to carry the load at the receiver position.

The Texans and Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime.