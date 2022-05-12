Texans Start Season Off Facing Colts, Broncos

The Houston Texans will start off the 2022 NFL season with a pair of tests against two AFC teams with playoff aspirations.

In Week 1, the Texans will host their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. It was originally reported from sources that the Texans would host the Kansas City Chiefs in the home opener, but those reports have been confirmed to be untrue with the announcement made by the team.

Bringin' in the 2022 season at the crib pic.twitter.com/fk7I5gp4uQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2022

Then, in Week 2, the Texans will travel to Mile High to face former Super Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in his home debut.

The Texans will get the Broncos on a short week because they will play their season opener in Seattle against Wilson’s former team on Monday Night Football.

The full schedule with all 17 Texans games will be released at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Stay tuned to Battle Red Blog for updates.