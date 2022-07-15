Texans Release Statement Following Deshaun Watson Settlements

According to attorney Tony Buzbee, 30 women who made claims or were planning to make claims with the Houston Texans have settled with the organization.

Buzbee released a statement on behalf of his clients Friday:

From lawyer Tony Buzbee: 30 women who made or planned to make claims against the #Texans have settled. More below pic.twitter.com/dQHIxfdUgR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022

In response, Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair made a statement:

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021. Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

