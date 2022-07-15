 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans Release Statement Following Deshaun Watson Settlements

30 women have settled with the Texans.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: DEC 13 Texans at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to attorney Tony Buzbee, 30 women who made claims or were planning to make claims with the Houston Texans have settled with the organization.

Buzbee released a statement on behalf of his clients Friday:

In response, Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair made a statement:

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021.

Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.

We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

Due to the subject matter of this story, we have decided to close comments.

