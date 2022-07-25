Former Texans WR Danny Amendola Retires from the NFL

Danny Amendola announced his retirement from the NFL this afternoon.

One of the best to ever put on the pads. Congrats on a great career, @DannyAmendola! pic.twitter.com/2eif1b8S71 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 25, 2022

The now former Texan spent 13 years in the NFL and enjoyed most of his success with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. The veteran receiver retires with 617 catches, 6212 yards, and 24 receiving touchdowns.

More importantly to Houston Texans fans, he caught 24 balls last season primarily out of the slot position along with three touchdown passes. His last game of the season was his best in Houston and one of the better ones in his career. He caught seven balls for 113 yards and two touchdowns. It was almost enough to win the game. Who knows if he knew that would be his last game at the time, but I can’t think of a better way to go out.

In a time when people focus on the superlative, players like Amendola often get missed. He did more with less than just about any player in the NFL.

He’ll have to buy a ticket to Canton like most of the rest of us, but we at Battle Red Blog want to salute a great pro that helped multiple teams win Super Bowl championships. We want to wish him the very best in his retirement and applaud him on all of his efforts last season.