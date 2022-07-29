Will Texans Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. Play Week 1?

Derek Stingley Jr. is working his way back from a Lisfranc injury he suffered while at LSU and the Houston Texans will be taking it slow with their third-overall pick in the 2022 Draft.

Texans training camp started today and Stingley was present and participating in most of the drills. Texans head coach Lovie Smith said today that Stingley will be ready for week one against the Indianapolis Colts despite bring brought along slowly throughout the start of training camp.

Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is practicing at training camp, but the team is still cautiously bringing him along in recovering from a Lisfranc injury. https://t.co/yoeqvOuOTG pic.twitter.com/q2yS4FGays — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) July 29, 2022

The Texans are taking the right approach by being cautious with Stingley because although he is very close to being fully healthy, the last thing you want to do is bring him back too soon. Lovie Smith also said today that Stingley will not be participating in every practice as he works his way back from his previous injury.

Derek Stingley will not practice every practice as he works back from his injury, but he did work today.



Do you expect him to be ready for week 1?



“Yes I do” said Lovie Smith. #Texans — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) July 29, 2022

Stingley has all the potential in the world to become the type of player on defense that the Texans have lacked for a very long time and if healthy, he will make a huge impact whenever he is full-go and on the field consistently.