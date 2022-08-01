 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson Suspended: How Many Games Will He Miss?

The Watson investigation has reached a verdict.

By Matt_Robinson
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

After well over a year, the NFL’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally reached its conclusion.

Judge Sue Robinson has announced the now Cleveland Browns signal caller will be suspended for six games.

The NFL Player’s Association has already issued a statement saying it does not plan to appeal Robinson’s decision and urges the NFL league office to do the same.

It was known that the NFL league office was engaged in talks with the NFLPA in conjunction with Watson’s camp to reach a settlement however they ultimately stalled out. There was a belief Judge Robinson delayed her decision in order to provide time for the two parties to come to an agreement but according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano it was the league’s high dollar fine attached to an 8-12 game suspension that caused Watsons camp to pass.

There was an argument to be made that the league would consider Watson’s missed 2021 season as time served. A confusing notion to most Houston fans considering the fact that it was Watson’s choice to not play for the Texans.

The Texans host Watson and the Browns in Week 13 on Dec. 4.

