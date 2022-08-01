Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson Suspended: How Many Games Will He Miss?

After well over a year, the NFL’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally reached its conclusion.

Judge Sue Robinson has announced the now Cleveland Browns signal caller will be suspended for six games.

Deshaun Watson suspended for six games, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 1, 2022

The NFL Player’s Association has already issued a statement saying it does not plan to appeal Robinson’s decision and urges the NFL league office to do the same.

The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same. pic.twitter.com/I6V9BSnPVq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2022

It was known that the NFL league office was engaged in talks with the NFLPA in conjunction with Watson’s camp to reach a settlement however they ultimately stalled out. There was a belief Judge Robinson delayed her decision in order to provide time for the two parties to come to an agreement but according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano it was the league’s high dollar fine attached to an 8-12 game suspension that caused Watsons camp to pass.

There was an argument to be made that the league would consider Watson’s missed 2021 season as time served. A confusing notion to most Houston fans considering the fact that it was Watson’s choice to not play for the Texans.

Per sources, Deshaun Watson and the NFL did engage in further settlement talks in recent days, but neither side felt they got close. The best Watson’s side indicated it would accept was 6-8 games. Best league indicated it was willing to do was 12 games + heavy fine $8 mil range). — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) August 1, 2022

The Texans host Watson and the Browns in Week 13 on Dec. 4.