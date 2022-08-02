Texans Sign WR Chester Rogers

The Houston Texans roster has another spot filled Tuesday evening after the team signed veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Texans are signing former Colts’ and Titans’ WR Chester Rogers to a one-year deal, per source.

Rogers caught 30 passes for 301 yards last season with the Tennessee Titans. Before 2021, Rogers spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as a role player within the wide receiver corps.

There’s no guarantee Rogers makes the final roster, but his addition brings a little more experience and competition to the wide receiver group during training camp.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Texans announced that second-round rookie wide receiver John Metchie III would likely miss the entire season while treating leukemia.

Rogers now joins Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins and Chris Conley among the team’s wide receiver corps.