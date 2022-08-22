Former Texans President Jamey Rootes Passes Away at 55

Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes passed away Sunday. He was 55.

Rootes spent two decades working for the Texans and served as president from 2005-21. He resigned in February 2021 to pursue other opportunities and became a sport management professor at Sam Houston State University.

Rootes’ wife Melissa posted the news on her Facebook page stating that the former Texans president passed away after a “battle with mental health issues.”

Melissa also shared in her post the impact her husband had on the city of Houston.

“Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work,” Melissa wrote.

Melissa also stated that a celebration of life has not been scheduled at this time.

The McNair family also released a statement after hearing of the news of Rootes’ passing.

