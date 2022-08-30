 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans Cut Roster Down to 53: Tracker

By 3 p.m. today, the Texans will have their 53-man roster all set.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

By 3 p.m. today, the Houston Texans roster must only feature 53 players. With 80 players on the team going into today, that means several people will unfortunately lose their jobs today.

For veterans like Brandin Cooks and Laremy Tunsil, this is just another Tuesday. The same can be said for standout rookies like Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, but for many bubble players, their hangs in the balance today for the Texans.

Throughout the day, we’ll be updating this article with all the latest cuts as the 53-man roster is revealed.

There’s always the possibility for a trade to take place as well, which could change how many people are on the right side of the roster today. In the next few days, everyone cut today will go on waivers, and the Texans will have the opportunity to claim players and swap them out with some of the final players on the roster.

BRB, here is your cut tracker for today.

DT Demone Harris

DB Terrence Brooks

