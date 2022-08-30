Houston Texans Cut Roster Down to 53: Tracker

By 3 p.m. today, the Houston Texans roster must only feature 53 players. With 80 players on the team going into today, that means several people will unfortunately lose their jobs today.

For veterans like Brandin Cooks and Laremy Tunsil, this is just another Tuesday. The same can be said for standout rookies like Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, but for many bubble players, their hangs in the balance today for the Texans.

Throughout the day, we’ll be updating this article with all the latest cuts as the 53-man roster is revealed.

There’s always the possibility for a trade to take place as well, which could change how many people are on the right side of the roster today. In the next few days, everyone cut today will go on waivers, and the Texans will have the opportunity to claim players and swap them out with some of the final players on the roster.

BRB, here is your cut tracker for today.

DT Demone Harris

Texans cut Demone Harris, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

DB Terrence Brooks