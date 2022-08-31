Texans Claim Former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson on Waiver Wire

The Houston Texans are busy on the waiver wire today, claiming former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson off waivers. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news.

Johnson, a 2020 fifth-round pick, was one of the league’s most surprising cuts Tuesday, so it isn’t much of a surprise to see a team with a high-priority waiver position like the Texans swoop in to take him.

Johnson won a championship with the Bucs in 2020 and played in all 17 games last season for Tampa Bay, recording 36 catches for 360 yards. Johnson has a lot of upside, but with the Bucs signing Russell Gage and Julio Jones in the offseason to pair with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, there was no real need for a young receiver on the roster.

Now, Johnson joins the young, upbeat Texans who should open up some playing time alongside Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.