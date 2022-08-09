Texans Trade For Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen

The Houston Texans are active on the trade market once again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans have acquired tight end Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins acquired a 2023 6th-round pick from Houston in exchange for TE Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick.

Shaheen, who turns 28 in October, was a Chicago Bears second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Shaheen spent the first three seasons of his career with the Bears before being traded to the Dolphins two years ago.

Last season, Shaheen caught 12 passes for 110 yards in 12 games. As a 6-7 tight end, Shaheen is primarily used as a blocker.

Shaheen was likely acquired by the Texans as an injury replacement for Antony Auclair, who suffered an injury over the weekend.

With Shaheen in the fold, he joins Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown and rookie Teagan Quoritanio among others in the tight end room.