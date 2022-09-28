Chargers vs. Texans Injury Report: Starting Running Back Hurt?

The Houston Texans will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Houston this Sunday. The Texans have defeated the Chargers the last two times they have played each other.

Here is a look at the Texans injury report for Wednesday:

Did Not Participate:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle)

WR Brandin Cooks (Rest Day)

DE Jerry Hughes (Rest Day)

DT Kurt Hinish (Foot)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Back)

Limited:

LB Blake Cashman (Hip)

RB Dameon Pierce (Hip)

S M.J Stewart (Hip)

CB Issac Yiadom (Thigh)

Full:

TE Pharaoh Brown (Shoulder)

Starting running back Dameon Pierce was limited during Wednesday's practice and that is something to keep your eye on moving forward. Despite being limited on Wednesday, Pierce will likely be good to go for this weekend.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.