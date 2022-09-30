Chargers vs. Texans Injury Report: Second-Year Tight End Out Again?

The Houston Texans will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in Houston.

Here is a look at the injury report for Thursdsay:

Did Not Participate:

Austin Deculus (Ankle)

Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

Limited:

Kurt Hinish (Foot)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Back)

Full Participation:

Pharaoh Brown (Shoulder)

Blake Cashman (Hip)

Maliek Collins (Knee)

Dameon Pierce (Hip)

M.J. Stewart (Hip)

It is a good sign for the Texans that starting running back Dameon Pierce is a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. The same can be said about starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

Tight end Brevin Jordan is trending towards missing the Chargers game this weekend, therefore tight end Jordan Akins will likely be active again. Akins made an impact immediately catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Mills in his first game back in Houston.

Most players outside of tight end Brevin Jordan and offensive tackle Austin Deculus should be on track to play this Sunday.