Texans Release Unofficial Depth Chart vs. Colts

How will the Texans line up Sunday vs. the Colts?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are days away from kicking off the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Earlier today, the team released its unofficial depth chart for the season. Here’s a look at how the team will line up:

Offense

QB: Davis Mills, Kyle Allen

RB: Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman

FB: Troy Hairston

WR: Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, Tyler Johnson

WR: Nico Collins, Chris Moore

TE: Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck

LG: Justin McCray, Kenyon Green

C: Justin Britt, Scott Quessenberry

RG: A.J. Cann

RT: Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus

Defense

DE: Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green

DT: Maliek Collins, Thomas Booker IV

DT: Roy Lopez, Michael Dwumfour, Kurt Hinish

DE: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

LB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB: Christian Kirksey, Blake Cashman

LB: Neville Hewitt, Garret Wallow, Jake Hansen

CB: Steven Nelson, Isaac Yiadom

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Desmond King II, Tremon Smith

S: Jonathan Owens, M.J. Stewart

S: Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray

Special Teams

P: Cameron Johnston

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn

LS: Jon Weeks

H: Cameron Johnston

PR: Desmond King II, Tremon Smith

KR: Tremon Smith, Desmond King II

The depth chart is unofficial, which means the order at each position could change at any given moment. But assuming this lists the starters, three rookies will get a crack at starting in their NFL debut. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., running back Dameon Pierce and safety Jalen Pitre will all start Sunday against the Colts, while first-round offensive lineman Kenyon Green is likely not too far away from joining the first team in favor of veteran Justin McCray.

