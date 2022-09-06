Texans Release Unofficial Depth Chart vs. Colts

The Houston Texans are days away from kicking off the season against the Indianapolis Colts. Earlier today, the team released its unofficial depth chart for the season. Here’s a look at how the team will line up:
Offense
QB: Davis Mills, Kyle Allen
RB: Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman
FB: Troy Hairston
WR: Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, Tyler Johnson
WR: Nico Collins, Chris Moore
TE: Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard
LT: Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck
LG: Justin McCray, Kenyon Green
C: Justin Britt, Scott Quessenberry
RG: A.J. Cann
RT: Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus
Defense
DE: Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green
DT: Maliek Collins, Thomas Booker IV
DT: Roy Lopez, Michael Dwumfour, Kurt Hinish
DE: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
LB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB: Christian Kirksey, Blake Cashman
LB: Neville Hewitt, Garret Wallow, Jake Hansen
CB: Steven Nelson, Isaac Yiadom
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Desmond King II, Tremon Smith
S: Jonathan Owens, M.J. Stewart
Special Teams
LS: Jon Weeks
PR: Desmond King II, Tremon Smith
KR: Tremon Smith, Desmond King II
The depth chart is unofficial, which means the order at each position could change at any given moment. But assuming this lists the starters, three rookies will get a crack at starting in their NFL debut. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., running back Dameon Pierce and safety Jalen Pitre will all start Sunday against the Colts, while first-round offensive lineman Kenyon Green is likely not too far away from joining the first team in favor of veteran Justin McCray.
