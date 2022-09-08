Texans DE Rasheem Green Sits Out Wednesday’s Practice: Will He Play Sunday?

The Houston Texans will kickoff their 2022 NFL season at home against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

The Texans will be relatively healthy entering Week 1. Only defensive end Rasheem Green did not participate in practice today due to a thigh injury, and defensive end Mario Addison was limited with a thigh injury as well.

As for the Colts, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard practiced fully today, while offensive tackle Dennis Kelly was limited with a knee injury.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.

For the Texans, the team looks to be nearly at full health, which is probably the healthiest they will be the entire season before the wear and tear of the NFL schedule gets ahead of them.