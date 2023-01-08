BREAKING NEWS: Texans fire Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans, once again, have a vacancy for their head coach position.

According to NFL Network, the Texans have decided to part ways with Lovie Smith.

The #Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another one-and-done in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1Ld7PxCGUq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Smith led the Texans to a 3-13-1 record this season in Houston, 0.5-game worse than the year before and just 0.5-game back of the worst record in the league, which belonged to the Chicago Bears.

Smith reportedly spoke to Cal McNair and several high profile members of the Texans organization to try and plead his case for a second year, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

By firing Smith, the Texans will have their third head coach in as many years and the search for his replacement begins immediately. Some of the candidates linked to the Texans are San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator (and former Houston linebacker) DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was a finalist in last year’s coaching search.