Texans request interviews for 5 coaches, including former LB DeMeco Ryans

It’s been less than 24 hours since the head coach position was vacated, but the Houston Texans are not wasting time in their third search in as many years.

According to sources, the Texans have requested interviews for five head coach candidates.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero

The #Texans requested an interview with #Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source.

Johnson, 36, led the Lions to the fourth-best offense this past season.

San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

A few more #Texans requests: DeMeco Ryans of the #49ers and Jonathan Gannon of the #Eagles… plus #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, sources say. Plenty of impressive young names.

Ryans, 38, played for the Texans as a linebacker from 2006-11 and led the 49ers as the top defense in the league this season.

Gannon, who turned 40 last week, was a finalist for the Texans head coaching search a year ago and led the Eagles to the second-best defensive ranking this season.

Evero, who turned 42 last week, led the Broncos to the sixth-best defense in the league this season. He could also be a candidate for the Broncos’ opening.

Eagles OC Shane Steichen, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Texans requested permission from the Eagles to interview their offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for Houston’s HC job, per source.

Steichen, 37, led the Eagles to the third-best offense this season.

None of these candidates have any head coaching experience, but all had successful seasons to some extent in 2022. All of the coaching candidates are also born in the 1980s, which is a stark difference to the previous two hires, David Culley and Lovie Smith, both long-tenured coaches who were in their 60s.

Other candidates may join the pool soon, but one of these could very easily be the next coach of the Texans.