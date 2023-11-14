NFL suspends Houston Texans LB Denzel Perryman for three games

The Houston Texans will be without one of their top defensive performers for the foreseeable future, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL has suspended #Texans LB Denzel Perryman for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players. Sunday was his 7th use of helmet foul.

Here’s a look at the full announcement:

Here is the official announcement. pic.twitter.com/0hKGq4afr1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2023

Losing Perryman could be a big blow for the Texans defense, which has improved tremendously under DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke. The ninth-year pro has recorded 41 tackles this season for the Texans, which ranks third on the team behind Blake Cashman and rookie Henry To’oTo’o.

Perryman is expected to miss three home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. He will be eligible to return for the Texans’ Week 14 contest at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on Dec. 10.