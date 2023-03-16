Houston Texans re-sign DB Tavierre Thomas

He’s back!

The Houston Texans have re-signed slot DB Tavierre Thomas to a 1-year, $3 million deal.

#Texans have re-signed Tavierre Thomas to a one-year, $3 million deal, per a league source, $500,000 signing, $1.5 million base salary (fully gtd), $250K per game active roster bonus, $750K playtime defensive snaps — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2023

#Texans Tavierre Thomas on re-signing with team on a one-year, $3 million deal and playing for new coach DeMeco Ryans: 'Glad to be back, man, let's make it a great one!' @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2023

Thomas, 27, was an early Nick Caserio signing, originally being signed in 2021 to a two-year, $4 million deal. In the 10 games he appeared in during the 2022 season, he tallied 41 tackles, one pass defended, two forced fumbles, and one tackle for loss. In the 27 targets record against him in 2022, he allowed only 14 receptions (51.9% comp.) for 89 yards. Thomas was also one of Houston’s highest graded defender by PFF, with a final defensive coverage grade of 75.0.

Thomas outperformed his contract, assuming a starting role and becoming one of Houston’s better defensive backs in the 2022 season. Now with recent signee DB Jimmie Ward joining him in the backfield, Houston’s pass coverage stands to significantly improve in 2023. This is another good signing, and even though so many of these are short-term contracts, I have to hand it to Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans for pumping some real optimism into the Texans fan base.

What do you think of the Tavierre Thomas signing? Were you a Tavierre Thomas fan, or is this another questionable short-term signing? For me, this is more quality investment in the defensive backfield after Ward’s signing, and a sign of progress in this rebuild. It’s definitely WAY too early, but I’m now eagerly anticipating the reveal of the Texans 2023 defense. Let us know what you think in the comments!