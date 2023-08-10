The Houston Texans (0-0) are putting an end to their long offseason with a preseason game on the road against the New England Patriots (0-0), but some players will have to wait a little bit longer before they can take the field.

Not every starter is slated to play in tonight’s game against the Patriots. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, a few of them are sitting tonight’s game either to rest or nurse an injury.

#Texans injured players not slated to play at #Patriots: Christian Kirksey (hamstring), Brevin Jordan (hamstring), Brandon Hill (hamstring), Jarrett Patterson (leg), Kurt Hinish (leg), Thomas Booker (wrist), Dylan Horton (groin), Tytus Howard (broken hand, had surgery) @KPRC2

Also among those not playing are offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and running back Dameon Pierce.

It seems like there aren’t many playing in tonight’s opener, but the Texans are expected to play some veterans.

#Texans plan to play majority of healthy players with a few veterans expected to be held out, including Jimmie Ward, Jerry Hughes, Sheldon Rankins. Would be surprised if Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil plays at all. Several starters set to have very short workload. @KPRC2

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 6 p.m.