Meet the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has collaborated with his coaching staff, the front office and general manager Nick Caserio to create the initial 53-man roster to start the season.

Of course, changes can still be made between now and the Sept. 10 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s a look at who the Texans settled on to start the year:

Quarterback (3): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum

Fullback (1): Andrew Beck

Running Back (4): Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale

Wide Receiver (6): Robert Woods, Nico Collins, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson

Tight End (3): Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano

Offensive Line (8): Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Shaq Mason, Juice Scruggs, Josh Jones, Kendrick Green, Jarrett Patterson, George Fant

Defensive Line (9): Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins, Hassan Ridgeway, Derek Rivers, Kurt Hinish

Linebacker (6): Blake Cashman, Denzel Perryman, Christian Harris, Henry To’oTo’o, Jake Hansen, Neville Hewitt

Cornerback (5): Derek Stingley Jr., Steven Nelson, Tavierre Thomas, Ka’Dar Hollman, Shaquill Griffin

Safety (5): Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart, Grayland Arnold

Specialists (3): Ka’imi Fairbairn, Cameron Johnston, Jon Weeks