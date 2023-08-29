The Houston Texans are making some upgrades to their offensive line, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Steelers traded OL Kendrick Green to the #Texans, per source.

The Texans surrendered a sixth-round pick in exchange for Green.

Green, 24, was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and started 15 games in his rookie season at center.

Last year, the Steelers moved him to guard, but Green lost his starting spot on the offensive line to Kevin Dotson, who ironically was also recently traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Green has a chance to earn a fresh start in Houston. The move comes after Houston’s former first-round pick, Kenyon Green, suffered an injury that may keep him out longer than expected. This allows him to recover properly from the injury and Kendrick Green can fill in for depth whenever needed.

BRB community, what do you think of the trade? Chime off in the comments below!