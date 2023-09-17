C.J. Stroud, welcome to the NFL!

After not throwing for a touchdown in the Houston Texans’ loss last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Stroud found the end zone late in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts when he threw an 8-yard pass to receiver Nico Collins.

Here’s a look at the play:

The touchdown capped off a 13-play drive that saw the Texans go 68 yards. Stroud converted four first downs on the drive, and also got some help from running back Dare Ogunbowale, who converted a 4th-and-1 with his legs at the Colts’ 14-yard line.

The Texans surrendered a pair of rushing touchdowns early to Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, so they will have to find a way to stop him in order to get back in the game.

The Texans trail the Colts 14-7 midway through the first quarter. The game can be watched on FOX.