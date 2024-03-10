Texans sign Jaguars DT Foley Fatukasi

The Houston Texans are fortifying their defensive line as free agency begins, according to KRPC insider Aaron Wilson.

#Texans are signing former #Jaguars defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi to a one-year deal, per a league source @KPRC2

Fatukasi, who turned 29 this week, was a sixth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending four years with the Jets, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in Duval County for two seasons.

On his birthday, Fatukasi was released and had immediate interest from the Texans and Buffalo Bills. Ultimately, he chose to sign with the Texans, who also recently re-signed defensive tackle Khalil Davis.

Now, the Texans are adding from the outside as they look to move forward in free agency.

The league’s legal tampering period begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT, but no signings can be made official until Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.