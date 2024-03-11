BREAKING: Texans DE Jonathan Greenard signs with Vikings

The Houston Texans are saying goodbye to one of their top defenders, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

A splash in Minnesota: The #Vikings are signing edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, sources tell me and @RapSheet.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the contract details in Greenard’s new deal.

Former Texans pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard is signing a four-year $76 million deal that includes $42 million guaranteed with the Vikings, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Greenard, 26, played his first four NFL seasons with the Texans after being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While he dealt with injuries during the 2022 season, Greenard had his best year yet in 2023.

This past season for the Texans, Greenard recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks while leading Houston to an AFC South title and a playoff run to the Divisional Round.

With Greenard gone, a huge need opens up at defensive end, but with a strong free agency class at the position, the Texans will look to fill in that gap sometime over the next couple of days.

Free agency officially begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT, but teams are now allowed to talk to any free agents.