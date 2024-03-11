Texans add to secondary, sign veteran CB Mike Ford

The Houston Texans continue to make moves on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing cornerback Mike Ford to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million.

The move comes after the Texans signed Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Jeff Okudah earlier today in free agency, giving Houston three new cornerbacks to work with.

Ford, who turns 29 in August, went undrafted in 2018 and has been a journeyman in the NFL ever since. After spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions, Ford has made one-year stops with the Denver Broncos (2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022) and Cleveland Browns (2023).

He’s played mostly on special teams throughout his career, and that’s the likeliest role he’ll have with the Texans when he joins the team for the upcoming season.

Ford’s deal can’t become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.