TRADE! Texans acquire Bengals RB Joe Mixon

The Houston Texans are acquiring one of the top running backs in the NFL, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say. So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud.

It was announced yesterday that the Cincinnati Bengals would cut Mixon after signing Moss, but with transactions not official until the start of the new league year, the team was able to change course.

Mixon, 27, has spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Bengals and ran for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.

The Texans were in need of a running back after losing Devin Singletary to the New York Giants, and while they appeared to be interested in Derrick Henry, they are changing course and acquiring Mixon, who has one year left on his contract.