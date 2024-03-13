BREAKING NEWS: Texans trade DT Maliek Collins to 49ers

The Houston Texans continue to be active on the trade market.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a veteran defensive lineman is saying goodbye to the Space City.

Trade: the Texans are trading defensive tackle Maliek Collins to the 49ers, per source. Compensation update: 49ers are trading a 7th-round pick to the Texans for Maliek Collins, per source.

Collins, who turns 29 next month, has been the Texans’ starting defensive tackle for the past three seasons. However, with Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Foley Fatukasi coming in through free agency, Collins’ services aren’t need anymore in Houston.

Now, he joins the 49ers, who lost in overtime in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps adding Collins will boost their defensive line and help the Niners moving forward.

The trade between the two teams cannot become official until the new league year begins at 3 p.m. CT today.