TRADE! Texans move out of Round 1 in NFL Draft with Vikings

The Houston Texans draft plans are changing, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

A Draft Trade!! The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1. — Minnesota gets No. 23 and No. 232. — Houston gets No. 42, 188 and a 2025 2nd rounder. MIN moves up, HOU collects.

Simply put, the Texans are moving from Round 1 to Round 2, and from Round 7 to Round 6. But, the team is also stockpiling assets for next year, acquiring an additional second-round pick.

While that means the Texans won’t pick until early in the second round, they now have two seconds this year and next. It appears that general manager Nick Caserio is happy enough with the team’s free agency haul to not need a first-round pick this year.

The NFL Draft is set for April 25-27.