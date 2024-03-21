BREAKING: Texans sign CB C.J. Henderson

The Houston Texans are adding to their secondary, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

Source: #Texans plan to sign cornerback C.J. Henderson. Former top-10 pick leaves Carolina after nearly three seasons there.

Henderson, 25, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, but the former Gator hasn’t lived up to that hype in his first four professional seasons.

Henderson requested a trade from the Jags after a little more than a year with the team, and he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers, where he’s played 39 games over three seasons. He recorded 39 tackles in 12 games during the 2023 campaign.

With Henderson in the fold, he joins Derek Stingley Jr., Jeff Okudah, Desmond King, Mike Ford, D’Angelo Ross and Kris Boyd in the cornerback room, but there’s still a chance the Texans select a player at the position in next month’s draft.