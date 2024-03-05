The Houston Texans are bringing back one of their top free agents, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to keep TE Dalton Schultz in Houston. He gets a 3-year, $36M new contract with $23.5M fully guaranteed at signing. Schultz is a key weapon for CJ Stroud. The deal was done by TE guru and agent @SteveCaric of @Wass_Football.

Schultz, who turns 28 in June, caught 59 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns for the Texans this past season, proving to be a key piece for quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense.

With Schultz signed on for the next three seasons, focus will now shift towards the running back position, where the Texans are linked to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and in-house free agent Devin Singletary.

