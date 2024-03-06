The Houston Texans are bringing back one of their longest-tenured players, according to ESPN insider DJ Bien-Aime.

The Texans have re-signed Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn per source.

Fairbairn, 30, has been the Texans placekicker since 2016. He missed five games this year with a quad injury, but returned in time for Houston’s stretch run. In Week 15, Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal in overtime against the Tennessee Titans gave the Texans a much-needed victory that helped them win the AFC South.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on the terms of Fairbairn’s contract.

The #Texans and K Ka’imi Fairbairn have agreed to an extension, as @Djbienaime reported. Terms of the deal: Three years, $15.9 million, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Makes him the fourth highest-paid kicker.

Only Graham Gano (New York Giants), Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) and Matt Gay (Indianapolis Colts) hold a higher cap hit than Fairbairn.