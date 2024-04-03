BREAKING: Texans trade for Bills WR Stefon Diggs

The Houston Texans are shaking up the NFL on Wednesday morning, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has the full details of the deal:

To be specific: — It’s a 2025 2nd round going to Buffalo (Minnesota’s). — The #Bills are giving a 5th rounder in 2025 and a 6th this year, and Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, 30, has caught for over 1,000 yards in each of his last six seasons and all four with the Bills. Buffalo made at least the Divisional Round in each year of Diggs’ tenure, but never made it to the Super Bowl.

The Bills’ inability to advance in the playoffs frustrated Diggs, but now he gets an opportunity to join an upstart Texans team with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing passes his way.

Diggs joins a receiving corps that overperformed last season next to Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Diggs comes to the Texans with four years left on his deal, the same duration the team has before giving Stroud a massive second contract.

BRB community, what do you think of the trade? Chime off (and/or celebrate) in the comments below!