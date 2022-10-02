Texans’ comeback vs. Chargers falls short

The Houston Texans (0-3-1) are still without a win on the young season after a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Texans immediately started off on the wrong foot after quarterback Davis Mills threw an interception on the third play from scrimmage. The Chargers scored a touchdown three plays later, and the Texans had to play catch-up all afternoon.

The biggest bright spot of the day came with rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who ran for 131 yards, 75 of which came on a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Austin Ekeler ran for 60 yards and a pair of scores, while also catching six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans return to action next weekend to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon Sunday.