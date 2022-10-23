Texans Collapse in Fourth Quarter During Loss vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans are heading back home dejected after falling short in a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Texans started off the first half in pretty good shape, only allowing an opening-drive field goal before the two-minute warning.

The offense performed well in the first half, scoring 10 points in the second quarter and nearly piling on another field goal, though Ka’imi Fairbairn missed wide right.

The Texans lost the two-minute drill on a 26-yard touchdown to Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins to bring the game to a 10-10 tie at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Texans started off with the ball and took advantage. The first drive of the second half ended in a field goal that pushed the Texans ahead 13-10.

Las Vegas responded with Josh Jacobs’ first touchdown of the day to take a 17-13 lead, but Houston immediately hit its opponent back with a drive that ended in a 25-yard touchdown pass to Philip Dorsett towards the end of the quarter.

Then, the air started to slowly pop out of the balloon.

Despite leading going into the fourth quarter, the Texans allowed three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and the final score, a pick-six from Davis Mills, was the exclamation point.

The Texans played winning football for three quarters, but the difference between bad and good teams lies in the fourth quarter. Good teams finish games, but the Texans aren’t a good team yet. However, we have enough evidence to show that they are moving in the right direction.

The Texans are back at home next weekend with the Tennessee Titans coming to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.